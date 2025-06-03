5 mango recipes you'll love this summer
Mangoes are the quintessential summer fruit, adored for their sweet and juicy taste.
While most of us enjoy them fresh, there are so many creative ways to add mangoes to your meals.
From refreshing drinks to savory dishes, these recipes give a delightful twist to traditional uses of mangoes.
Explore these five surprising mango recipes that can add a burst of tropical flavor to your summer menu.
Salsa surprise
Mango salsa with a twist
Mango salsa is a colorful and refreshing dish ideal for summer get-togethers.
To give it a twist, add some diced avocado and cucumber to the regular ingredients of red onion, cilantro, and lime juice.
The combination will not only amp up the texture but also add an unexpected layer of flavor.
Serve it atop grilled vegetables or as a dip with tortilla chips.
Cool comfort
Chilled mango soup
Chilled mango soup makes for the perfect starter on sweltering hot days.
Blend up ripe mangoes with coconut milk, ginger and lime juice, till smooth.
Refrigerate before serving it garnished with mint leaves or thinly sliced cucumbers.
Creamy yet light, this soup provides the most refreshing way to start any meal during the scorching summer months.
Nutritious mix
Mango quinoa salad
For the health-conscious, we recommend a mango quinoa salad.
Toss cooked quinoa with mangoes, diced cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and a handful of fresh herbs like mint or basil.
Lightly dress it with olive oil and lemon juice to amplify flavors without overpowering them.
Not only is this salad healthy, but it's also a feast for the eyes thanks to its colorful ingredients.
Tropical Grill
Grilled mango skewers
Grilling enhances the natural sweetness of mangoes, but also adds smoky undertones that match their flavor profile perfectly.
When paired next to other fruits like pineapple or peaches on skewers, brushed lightly in honey glaze before grilling over medium heat until caramelized slightly around edges, you have a deliciously charred exterior.
And, you have the juicy interior to bite into, bite after bite!