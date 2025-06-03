Watermelon lovers, you must try these recipes!
What's the story
Watermelon is such a refreshing fruit, that we mostly have it plain or as a juice.
But, did you know, there are so many creative ways to add watermelon in your meals?
From salads to desserts, you can use this versatile fruit to make delightful dishes that will surprise and satisfy you.
Here are five incredible watermelon recipes that show the fruit's potential.
Refreshing salad
Watermelon feta salad with mint
This salad has the sweetness of watermelon, tanginess of feta cheese, and freshness of mint leaves.
The contrasting flavors are a delight to taste buds and make it ideal for summer parties or even as a light lunch.
Just cube the watermelon, crumble some feta cheese over it, and sprinkle fresh mint leaves for an easy yet impressive dish.
Unique grilling
Grilled watermelon steaks
Grilling watermelon might sound weird, but it adds a unique smoky flavor to it while keeping the juiciness intact.
Simply slice the watermelon into thick steaks and grill them for some two minutes on each side until grill marks appear.
Serve these grilled slices drizzled with balsamic glaze for an unexpected twist to the usual barbecue fare.
Chilled soup
Watermelon gazpacho soup
Watermelon gazpacho is a chilled soup that makes a refreshing alternative to traditional tomato-based versions.
Simply blend diced watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, and onion with lime juice and olive oil until smooth.
Chill before serving this vibrant soup as an appetizer or light meal during warm weather days.
Flavorful salsa
Spicy watermelon salsa
Spicy watermelon salsa brings zest to any dish with its sweet and spicy combo.
Dice up fresh watermelon with jalapenos, red onion, cilantro leaves, lime juice, salt, and pepper for a perfect seasoning balance in every bite.
The salsa goes great with tortilla chips or as a topping over grilled vegetables.
Frozen treat
Watermelon sorbet delight
Watermelon sorbet makes for an easy-to-make frozen treat that's refreshing and satisfying without being overly sweetened, like store-bought options might be.
Puree seedless chunks until smooth and freeze the mixture overnight.
Scoop out servings when ready to enjoy a cool dessert anytime, day or night alike.