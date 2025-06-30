₹300cr heroin seized near Indo-Pak border, Punjab Police arrest 9

In a major operation against cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Punjab Police have seized around 60.302kg of heroin worth approximately ₹300 crore. The drugs were recovered near the international border in Barmer, Rajasthan. The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police with assistance from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Rajasthan Police.

Cartel bust Drugs linked to international cartel The recovered consignment is believed to be connected to an international drug cartel. The cartel was reportedly run by Pakistan-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canada-based handler Joban Kaler. Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the operation on the social media platform X, stating that nine key members of the operation were arrested across several states, including Haryana, Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Drug crackdown Seizure part of ongoing war on drugs This seizure is part of the Punjab Police's ongoing war on drugs. On Sunday, they arrested 114 drug smugglers and seized 4.1kg of heroin along with ₹9.6 lakh in cash from them. With these arrests, the total number of drug smugglers nabbed in just four months has reached a staggering 19,735. The operation was conducted simultaneously across all 28 police districts under DGP Yadav's directions.

Raid details Over 180 police teams conducted raids across Punjab Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said over 180 police teams comprising more than 1,100 personnel conducted raids at 367 locations across Punjab. These efforts led to the registration of 77 first information reports (FIRs). Police teams also checked 332 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to ensure compliance with regulations on selling medicines and preventing the sale of intoxicant tablets or habit-forming drugs.