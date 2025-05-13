Southwest monsoon advancing, 'cyclonic circulation lies over Andaman Sea': IMD
What's the story
The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and parts of the north Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
At the same time, a weather official warned a cyclone might form in the Bay of Bengal.
According to an IMD report, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Andaman Sea 1.5km and 7.6km above mean sea level.
Cyclone alert
Cyclonic formation over Bay of Bengal
ABP Bengali reported that a low-pressure area was likely to form near the east-central Bay of Bengal during May 16-22.
Bangladeshi meteorologist Mostafa Kamal Palash has also warned that a cyclone could form over the Bay of Bengal.
He said in a Facebook post on Sunday, "A cyclonic circulation forming between May 16th-18th could intensify into a cyclone by May 23rd-28th."
Rainfall forecast
IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India
The IMD has warned that several parts of the country are likely to see heavy rainfall due to these systems.
IMD's weather update forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad (May 12); Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan (May 12 and 13); and Himachal Pradesh (May 16-17).
Other regions likely to receive rain are Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Chhattisgarh between May 12 and 14.
Monsoon update
IMD announces advancement of southwest monsoon
Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 12-16; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 12-15, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 13-14 and over Tripura on 13.
"Conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area...South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands....and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days," it said.