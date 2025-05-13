What's the story

The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and parts of the north Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At the same time, a weather official warned a cyclone might form in the Bay of Bengal.

According to an IMD report, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over the Andaman Sea 1.5km and 7.6km above mean sea level.