What are e-passports and how to get one in India
India is set to modernize its passport system with chip-based electronic passports (e-passports).
The advanced travel documents will combine traditional paper passports with cutting-edge technology, making identification easier and more secure.
The initiative will help reduce queues and speed up immigration checks.
Currently, e-passports are being issued in select cities on a pilot basis under the Passport Seva Programme 2.0 launched by the Ministry of External Affairs on April 1, 2024.
Functionality
How do e-passports work?
E-passports have an antenna and an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chip embedded into a special inlay.
The high-tech travel documents safely keep the owner's biometric as well as personal details, including facial images, fingerprints, name, date of birth and passport number.
All information is encrypted and secured by global security protocols like BAC (Basic Access Control), PA (Passive Authentication) and EAC (Extended Access Control).
Advantages
E-passports enhance travel experience and data security
Biometric e-passports have become the international standard for safe cross-border travel.
Equipped with an embedded chip for real-time identity verification, they allow for automated immigration checks at e-gates.
This means shorter queues and faster clearance times, greatly enhancing the travel experience.
Moreover, these high-tech passports provide higher protection of data by minimizing chances of identity theft, forgery and counterfeit passport incidents during border checks.
Availability
E-passports are currently available in 13 Indian cities
E-passports are being issued in 13 cities in India, including Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ranchi, and Delhi.
MEA has confirmed this is just the initial phase and a nationwide rollout by mid-2025 is planned.
The rollout of e-passports in Tamil Nadu began on March 3 at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai. By March 22, the state had issued over 20,700 e-passports, marking a swift adoption of the new digital document.
Application process
How to apply for an e-passport?
E-passport application is an easy process, same as applying for a normal passport.
Applicants have to visit the Passport Seva Portal, fill out requisite details, pay applicable fees, and fix an appointment at their nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
Biometric data like photographs and fingerprints will be collected during the appointment.