What's the story

Jyoti Malhotra, a popular YouTuber and travel vlogger with over 377,000 subscribers on her channel "Travel with Jo," was arrested by Hisar police in connection with an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan.

She has been charged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections.

Her arrest and confession led to a five-day police remand.

The case is now being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.