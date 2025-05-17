YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan
What's the story
Jyoti Malhotra, a popular YouTuber and travel vlogger with over 377,000 subscribers on her channel "Travel with Jo," was arrested by Hisar police in connection with an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan.
She has been charged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections.
Her arrest and confession led to a five-day police remand.
The case is now being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.
Espionage links
Malhotra's alleged connections with Pakistani operatives
The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Sub-Inspector Sanjay at Hisar Civil Lines Police Station states that Malhotra met Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, during a visit in 2023.
Danish is said to have introduced her to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives and maintained regular contact through encrypted platforms.
International travels
Malhotra's visits to Pakistan and Bali
Malhotra is said to have visited Pakistan twice in 2023, where she met operatives like Ali Ehwan, Shakir, and Rana Shahbaz.
She allegedly disguised their names in her contacts to avoid suspicion.
Further complicating matters, she also reportedly traveled to Bali with one of the operatives, indicating a deeper involvement in espionage activities beyond mere communication.
Network involvement
Malhotra's role in a larger espionage network
Authorities have said that Malhotra was part of a bigger espionage network spread across Haryana and Punjab.
So far, six people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in spying activities, passing sensitive information, and providing financial and logistical support to Pakistani handlers.
Despite presenting herself as an innocent travel blogger on social media platforms like Instagram under the handle "Travel with Jo," investigators suspect that she was part of a coordinated influence operation to project Pakistan positively.
Influence operation
Malhotra's alleged influence operation and India's retaliation
Her large following on social media platforms gave her a wide reach and credibility, which investigators believe was exploited by her Pakistani contacts.
The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming it was carried out by a terror group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.