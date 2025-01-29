Kejriwal summoned by court over 'Haryana government poisoning Yamuna' claims
What's the story
The Haryana government has decided to file a legal case against Arvind Kejriwal.
"Arvind Kejriwal wilfully and deliberately made false alarms regarding poisoning of water by the government of Haryana in Yamuna...leading to panic in the area," the FIR read.
Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court (CJM)court in Sonipat on February 17.
The move came after Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi.
Accusations amplified
Kejriwal's allegations and AAP's support
"If he does not appear before this court on next date of hearing, it is deemed that he has nothing to say in the matter and further proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with the law," the court said.
Before the case was filed, Haryana Minister Vipul Goyal said Kejriwal's remarks have caused panic among residents of both states and will be legally challenged.
"There is no truth in these allegations. The Haryana government will not spare him," he said.
Claim
Atishi also accused the BJP of 'water terrorism'
Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal had alleged that the water supplied from Haryana has ammonia levels over 700 times the permissible limit.
The former Delhi CM praised Delhi Jal Board engineers for stopping this "poisonous" water from reaching Delhi.
These accusations were repeated by Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, who accused the BJP of "water terrorism."
Atishi also wrote to the Election Commission and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against the BJP.
Official reactions
Election Commission and Delhi Jal Board respond
The Election Commission, in turn, has asked Kejriwal to provide evidence for his claims by 8:00pm on Wednesday.
"If true, this also has serious ramifications of creating enmity between regional groups...neighbouring states, threat of law-and-order situation due to actual or perceived shortage of non-availability of water," the commission said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board rejected Kejriwal's statements as "factually incorrect" and misleading.
CEO Shilpa Shinde called for these concerns to be brought to the notice of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena.