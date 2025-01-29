What's the story

The Haryana government has decided to file a legal case against Arvind Kejriwal.

"Arvind Kejriwal wilfully and deliberately made false alarms regarding poisoning of water by the government of Haryana in Yamuna...leading to panic in the area," the FIR read.

Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court (CJM)court in Sonipat on February 17.

The move came after Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi.