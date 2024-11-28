Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi, contributing to 10% of India's EV market, has extended its EV policy until March 2025 to boost electric vehicle adoption.

The policy offers subsidies of up to ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers and a flat ₹30,000 for three-wheelers.

The policy offers subsidies of up to ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers and a flat ₹30,000 for three-wheelers.

However, the EV industry still grapples with high vehicle prices, inadequate charging stations, and range anxiety among consumers.

The decision was prompted by the deteriorating air quality

Delhi extends EV policy until March 2025: Check the benefits

By Mudit Dube 04:52 pm Nov 28, 202404:52 pm

What's the story In a move to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and combat air pollution, the Delhi government has announced an extension of its EV policy until March 31, 2025. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Atishi earlier today. "Electric vehicles purchased on January 1, 2024, and after will get a subsidy and road tax exemption, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," Atishi said.

Market impact

Delhi: A significant player in India's EV market

Delhi is a major contributor to India's EV market, accounting for nearly 10% of the country's total domestic sales. However, the segment witnessed a slump when the state government revoked a waiver on road tax for electric cars and two-wheelers from August 31. The move resulted in a hike in EV prices and, in turn, affected sales, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

Policy details

Subsidies under Delhi's extended EV policy

Under the extended EV policy, a subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of ₹30,000) is offered for buying an electric two-wheeler. For three-wheelers, a flat subsidy of ₹30,000 per vehicle is provided regardless of the total cost and battery capacity involved. These steps are part of the government's efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption in Delhi.

Industry hurdles

Challenges facing India's electric vehicle sector

The Indian electric vehicle industry has been dealing with issues like high vehicle prices, insufficient charging infrastructure, and range anxiety among consumers. India currently has some 12,000 public charging stations against 87,000 fuel stations dispensing petrol and diesel. These problems have put pressure on electric car sales in the country over the past few months.