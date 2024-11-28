Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2024 Audi Q7 SUV, priced at ₹89 lakh, boasts a refreshed exterior, innovative lighting, and a 3.0-liter V6 engine that can hit 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds.

It offers five color options, two interior themes, and advanced tech features like dual touchscreens, 'myAudi connect' app, and eight airbags for safety.

With two trims - Premium Plus and Technology, it ensures a luxurious ride with leather upholstery and a Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system.

The car can be booked online

2024 Audi Q7 SUV launched at ₹89 lakh: Check features

By Mudit Dube 02:40 pm Nov 28, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Audi has launched the 2024 iteration of its Q7 SUV in India. The vehicle, which is assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, comes at a price of ₹88.66 lakh. It can be booked through Audi's official website or 'myAudi connect' app for a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The Audi Q7 competes against other premium SUVs in its class, including the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90.

Design

2024 Audi Q7: At a glance

The 2024 Audi Q7 comes with a refreshed exterior and innovative lighting options. It can be had in five color choices: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Gray, and Glacier White. The interior gets two color themes - Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. The design features Audi's latest LED lighting technology with Matrix LED headlamps and dynamic turn signals for enhanced visibility.

Specifications

Performance and drivetrain

Under the hood, the new Audi Q7 packs a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine that produces 340hp of power and 500Nm of torque. This enables it to go from 0-100km/h in mere 5.6 seconds, with a maximum speed of 250km/h. The model also comes with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system for enhanced performance on all terrains, eight-speed automatic transmission, and adaptive air suspension for a smooth ride.

Amenities

Technology and safety features

The 2024 Audi Q7 features dual touchscreens for infotainment and climate control, Audi's Virtual Cockpit for customizable digital driver displays, and connectivity features through the 'myAudi connect' app. It also gets eight airbags, adaptive windshield wipers with integrated nozzles, park assist plus 360-degree-view cameras, and lane departure warning with steering assist. The SUV comes in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology - each with unique features like leather upholstery and Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system.