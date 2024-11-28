Summarize Simplifying... In short Audi's 2025 Q5 Sportback, set to hit global markets in 2025, boasts a sleek design with LED lights, larger air curtains, and sportier rear diffusers.

All engines in the 2025 Q5 Sportback range are paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system

Audi unveils 2025 Q5 Sportback with hybrid powertrain, revised styling

By Mudit Dube 02:02 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Audi has officially unveiled the 2025 Q5 Sportback, a sleeker iteration of its popular Q5 SUV. The new model is based on Audi's Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), a modular architecture designed for internal combustion vehicles. The Q5 Sportback's design differentiates it from the standard Q5 with a host of unique elements such as a sloping coupe-like roofline, a reworked spoiler, and smaller triangular rear quarter glass.

The 2025 Q5 Sportback maintains signature Audi elements like the iconic grille, LED headlights, and rear lightbar-equipped LED taillights. The Sportback avatars also get larger air curtains and sportier rear diffusers for a more dynamic appearance. The Q5 S Line Sportback features matte Anthracite accents while the SQ5 Sportback gets matte Silver finishes all around, enhancing their distinctiveness.

SQ5 Sportback variant offers enhanced performance

The SQ5 Sportback variant also gets further visual and performance-oriented updates. These include larger air intakes at the front and a redesigned rear diffuser, distinguishing it from its standard sibling. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system promises better traction and handling for an enhanced driving experience. The interior is similar to the standard Q5's layout, centered around a curved panoramic display integrating a 14.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment and an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

Enhanced in-cabin experience and flexible seating

To further enhance the in-cabin experience of the 2025 Q5 Sportback, Audi offers an optional passenger-side display. The second row comes with two USB ports, rear AC vents, and a sliding panoramic sunroof for added comfort. The rear seats are fully adjustable and can be moved lengthways to increase luggage space, providing flexibility for passengers and cargo alike.

A look at the powertrain options

The 2025 Q5 Sportback comes with a variety of powertrains, including a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Both engines deliver 201hp and 340Nm of torque, with the diesel's torque output rated at 400Nm, an extra 60Nm over the petrol unit. If you want more power, the SQ5 Sportback gets a powerful V6 petrol mill with an output of up to 362hp and peak torque of up to 550Nm.

Hybrid technology and transmission details

All engines in the 2025 Q5 Sportback range are paired with Audi's MHEV Plus 48V mild-hybrid system. The tech adds as much as 24hp by capturing energy from a 1.7kWh battery, improving efficiency and performance. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission comes as standard with all variants of the model, providing seamless gear shifts for a better driving experience.

Ride quality and comfort enhancements

The 2025 Q5 Sportback comes with new steel springs and passive dampers to enhance ride quality and comfort. If you're looking for more adjustability and a smoother driving experience, you can opt for air suspension as an optional upgrade. The model will be available in global markets in 2025, with deliveries of the 2025 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models in Europe starting by December this year.