'Job reservation, ₹8,500/month for youths': Congress's 22 promises to Delhi
What's the story
The Congress party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, due to be held on February 5.
The manifesto was released on Wednesday by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and is divided into 22 focus areas.
Among the key promises are a 33% reservation in government jobs for women and health insurance coverage for senior citizens.
The manifesto also promises a caste census, a ministry for Purvanchalis and 100 Indira canteens across Delhi.
Economic pledges
Congress manifesto promises financial support, job security
It promises ₹8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth for skill development and to abolish contract jobs by regularizing all jobs.
For women, the party promises a monthly grant of ₹2,500, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at ₹500.
Senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities will also be given ₹5,000 per month. The daughters of widows will be given ₹1.1 lakh for marriage and 7.5 lakh street vendors will be given good opportunities.
Social inclusion
Congress manifesto addresses welfare of LGBTQ+ community
The manifesto also touches upon the welfare of the LGBTQ+ community. It promises to review state rules for inclusion and prevent discrimination against people identifying as LGBTQIA+.
The party plans to provide reservations in education and jobs to the transgender community as per the Supreme Court's 2014 AgeALS decision.
Scholarships and hostel facilities will be provided to transgender persons, along with universally accessible toilets in public places.
Environmental concerns
Congress manifesto criticizes BJP, AAP over pollution issues
The manifesto further promises a 24-hour dispensary in each ward, 10 multispecialty hospitals, and free health coverage up to Rs 25 lakh.
Moreover, the party will establish 700 public libraries for students, renew sewage infrastructure, and only treated water will be discharged in the Yamuna River.
Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.