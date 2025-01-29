What's the story

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, due to be held on February 5.

The manifesto was released on Wednesday by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and is divided into 22 focus areas.

Among the key promises are a 33% reservation in government jobs for women and health insurance coverage for senior citizens.

The manifesto also promises a caste census, a ministry for Purvanchalis and 100 Indira canteens across Delhi.