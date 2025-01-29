'Even PM drinks this': Modi slams Kejriwal's Yamuna poisoning claims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana is poisoning Yamuna water supplied to Delhi.
Addressing an election rally in Ghonda, Delhi, PM Modi called the allegations baseless.
"Can BJP's Haryana's government poison the water the Prime Minister drinks?" he asked.
PM Modi criticizes Kejriwal's unfulfilled promises
PM Modi also slammed Kejriwal for not keeping his promise of providing clean Yamuna water to Delhi households.
"They asked for votes on the Yamuna...but now they are being shameless about it. They want Delhi to beg for water," he said.
The prime minister went on to accuse the AAP of sinning for political gains, saying "History will never forgive them... Delhi will never forgive them."
'An insult to Haryana,' says Modi while campaigning
#WATCH | During a public rally in Delhi, PM Modi says, ": In 'aapda' walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
"People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where… pic.twitter.com/kJoQCAuEi2
Haryana CM refutes allegations, blames Delhi's mismanagement
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has denied Kejriwal's allegations, blaming Delhi's mismanagement for the water crisis.
"For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologize," Saini said.
He has even invited Delhi officials to check water quality at Sonipat, where Yamuna enters Delhi.
Separately, the Election Commission has asked Kejriwal to provide proof of his allegations by 8:00pm on Wednesday.
Delhi Jal Board stopped the supply of water: Kejriwal
The uproar began on Monday, when Kejriwal told reporters that the BJP had done "something that may never have been done in history."
He said that the BJP had added a poisonous substance, believed to be referring to ammonia, to the Yamuna.
"The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh...but the Haryana government has mixed poison...it is only due to the vigilance of our Delhi Jal Board engineers that this water was stopped," Kejriwal said.