What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana is poisoning Yamuna water supplied to Delhi.

Addressing an election rally in Ghonda, Delhi, PM Modi called the allegations baseless.

"Can BJP's Haryana's government poison the water the Prime Minister drinks?" he asked.