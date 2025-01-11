What's the story

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders of voter registration fraud.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP leaders and Union ministers are registering fake votes.

He claimed former MP Pravesh Verma has applied for 33 votes at his bungalow's address, while Union ministers Pankaj Chaudhary and Kamlesh Paswan have each applied for 26 votes at their respective addresses.