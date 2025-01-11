'BJP trying to deceive EC': AAP alleges election fraud
What's the story
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders of voter registration fraud.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP leaders and Union ministers are registering fake votes.
He claimed former MP Pravesh Verma has applied for 33 votes at his bungalow's address, while Union ministers Pankaj Chaudhary and Kamlesh Paswan have each applied for 26 votes at their respective addresses.
Counter-accusations
BJP counters AAP's allegations, accuses Kejriwal of malpractice
In response to the AAP's allegations, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of registering non-resident voters using the addresses of party workers.
Sachdeva said these voters would show up on election day even though they don't reside in Delhi.
He announced plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.
Election controversy
Voter addition and deletion issue central to upcoming polls
The matter of adding and deleting voters has become a major talking point in the upcoming assembly polls.
While the AAP accuses the BJP of deleting votes in its strongholds, the latter alleges that the former is helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi residents to become voters.
The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.
Political criticism
Sachdeva criticizes Kejriwal's political actions
Sachdeva also slammed Kejriwal for his political moves in the past months.
He alleged that Kejriwal politically hurt himself by not resigning immediately after his release from jail under the Supreme Court's conditions.
Further, he slammed Kejriwal's move to make Atishi a "temporary chief minister," calling it an insult to constitutional norms and patriarchal.