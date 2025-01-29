Explained: Row over Kejriwal's claim on Haryana government 'poisoning' Yamuna
What's the story
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his allegations that the Yamuna River was poisoned.
In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena called Kejriwal's remarks "false, misleading and fact less."
The remarks came after the AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Haryana government of contaminating the Yamuna water to harm Delhi residents, alleging that this was an attempt at "mass genocide" to blame the AAP.
Accusations condemned
LG Saxena condemns Kejriwal's allegations against Haryana
In his letter, Saxena urged her to "not say such misleading, dangerous, and baseless things in the interest of public welfare and peace."
He condemned Kejriwal's allegations against the Haryana government, calling them "highly objectionable and unfortunate."
He warned that such claims could threaten national security and create hostility between Delhi and Haryana.
Proof demanded
Election Commission demands proof from Kejriwal
At the same time, the Election Commission has asked Kejriwal to provide proof of his allegations by 8:00pm on Wednesday.
The commission cited various judgments and legal provisions and warned that Kejriwal could face up to three years imprisonment for misleading statements against national integration and public harmony.
It also sought a factual report from the Haryana government on increased ammonia levels.
Legal considerations
Haryana CM considers defamation case, Congress urges action
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Saini is said to be contemplating a defamation case against Kejriwal, per reports.
While the Congress party has asked the Election Commission to file an FIR against Kejriwal if his claims turn out to be false.
The uproar began on Monday, when Kejriwal told reporters that the BJP had done "something that may never have been done in history."
Statement
What did Kejriwal say
He said that the saffron party had added a poisonous substance, believed to be referring to ammonia, to the Yamuna River.
"The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh... but the Haryana government has mixed poison in the water coming to Delhi from the Yamuna and sent it here... it is only due to the vigilance of our Delhi Jal Board engineers that this water was stopped," Kejriwal told reporters.
Allegations
Clean Yamuna among AAP's election promise
He went to add that the allegedly poisoned water was stopped at the Delhi border.
"The BJP [mixed] poison in Delhi's water supply, is an attempt to create chaos in Delhi, hoping blame will fall on the AAP."
According to some estimates, Delhi requires more than 3,000 million liters of water each day, most of which comes from the Yamuna.
In its Delhi election manifesto, the AAP had promised a clean Yamuna if elected to power.