What's the story

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his allegations that the Yamuna River was poisoned.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Saxena called Kejriwal's remarks "false, misleading and fact less."

The remarks came after the AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Haryana government of contaminating the Yamuna water to harm Delhi residents, alleging that this was an attempt at "mass genocide" to blame the AAP.