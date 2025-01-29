Uttarakhand: Candidate gets only 1 vote in civic polls—his own
What's the story
In the recently concluded Uttarakhand civic polls, an independent candidate managed to get only one vote- his own.
The elections were held on January 23 and results were declared three days later. It was the first election of the newly formed municipality.
Varun Kumar contested from 7 Golgate ward in Nagla Municipality, Udham Singh Nagar district.
Election outcome
Kumar's competitors and election results
The 7 Golgate ward had 367 registered voters.
He was pitched against three other independent candidates- Devendra Yadav, Gangavati Devi, and Chirag Sharma.
Yadav eventually won the election with 165 votes. Devi came second with 118 votes while Sharma got six votes and finished third.
Apart from the votes for the candidates, one vote was cast for NOTA (None of the Above) and six votes were declared void.
Elections
Elections were held for 100 urban local bodies
The elections were held for 100 urban local bodies in the hill state.
The BJP emerged victorious in the urban local body elections, winning 10 of 11 mayoral seats and becoming the dominant party in municipal councils and nagar panchayats.
The BJP won 10 mayoral seats, with the remaining seat going to an independent candidate.