Rahul says only maharajas had rights pre-Independence; royal MPs react
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred up controversy with his recent remarks at a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.
He said that before India's independence, only "maharajas (kings) enjoyed rights," while backward classes, including Dalits and tribals, were denied such privileges.
Gandhi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of wanting to return to a pre-independence era where "the poor suffer in silence" and billionaires like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani hold sway.
Royal rebuttal
Scindia responds to Gandhi's comments
Union Minister and Gwalior royal descendant Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at Gandhi's comments.
He accused Gandhi of ignoring the work done by royal families to develop India.
Scindia pointed to Baroda's Sayajirao Gaekwad, who funded Babasaheb Ambedkar's education.
He also spoke about Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj's social justice work and Madhav Maharaj I's contribution to the education and employment of backward classes.
Historical debate
Scindia criticizes Congress for 'dictatorial ideology'
Scindia slammed the Congress for nurturing a "dictatorial ideology" that eroded the rights of Dalits and backward classes.
He asked Gandhi to read history before speaking.
Scindia's cousin and BJP MP Dushyant Singh also supported the former's views and called Gandhi's comments "reckless hit-and-run politics."
Singh highlighted the contribution of royal families to social reforms and the development of infrastructure.
Royal ties
Congress leader criticizes royal families' historical ties
Hitting back at Scindia, Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the historical connection of some royal families with the British.
"If the 26th amendment of the Constitution had not happened, even today the Government of India would have been giving crores of rupees tax-free to the Gwalior royal family (25,00,000 in 1950) You continued to charge this price for merging with India till 1971."
He reminded Scindia of the "treachery" of royals during the British rule.