What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred up controversy with his recent remarks at a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

He said that before India's independence, only "maharajas (kings) enjoyed rights," while backward classes, including Dalits and tribals, were denied such privileges.

Gandhi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of wanting to return to a pre-independence era where "the poor suffer in silence" and billionaires like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani hold sway.