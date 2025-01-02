Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajit Pawar's mother, Asha, along with several Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, is advocating for a family reunion between Ajit and Sharad Pawar, emphasizing the respect they hold for Sharad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also expressed no objections to this potential reconciliation.

Rumors of a reunion were sparked when Ajit visited Sharad's residence in December, their first personal meeting since the NCP split in 2023. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Asha Pawar wished for the reunion

'Disputes should end': Ajit Pawar's mother prays for NCP reunion

By Chanshimla Varah 04:20 pm Jan 02, 202504:20 pm

What's the story Asha Pawar, the mother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has sparked discussions of a possible reunion in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On her recent visit to the Vithal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, she wished for an end to the political feud between her son and his uncle, Sharad Pawar. "All disputes should end... Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar should reunite," she said.

Party response

NCP leaders echo Asha's call for unity

Asha's appeal for unity has been echoed by many NCP leaders. Senior leader Praful Patel stressed the respect they have for Sharad, saying, "Sharad Pawar is our deity. We have a high degree of respect for him." He said a family reunion would make many in the party happy. MLA Narhari Zirwal also said he would personally request Sharad to make peace with Ajit.

Political stance

BJP indicates no objection to potential NCP reconciliation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it wouldn't mind if Ajit and Sharad Pawar reconcile. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said there would be no issues from their side if the two decided to reunite. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also backed the idea of a reunion, saying Sharad's experience would be valuable for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Reunion rumors

Speculation of NCP reconciliation began in December

Speculation of a possible reconciliation was fueled after Ajit visited Sharad's Delhi residence on December 12 to wish him on his birthday. It was their first personal meeting since the NCP split in 2023. "Some relations are beyond politics. Politics is also not only about criticism. Yashwatrao Chavan (first chief minister of Maharashtra) has taught us how to do cultured politics and we try to follow him," Ajit said after meeting Sharad.