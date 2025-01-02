'Disputes should end': Ajit Pawar's mother prays for NCP reunion
Asha Pawar, the mother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has sparked discussions of a possible reunion in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On her recent visit to the Vithal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, she wished for an end to the political feud between her son and his uncle, Sharad Pawar. "All disputes should end... Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar should reunite," she said.
NCP leaders echo Asha's call for unity
Asha's appeal for unity has been echoed by many NCP leaders. Senior leader Praful Patel stressed the respect they have for Sharad, saying, "Sharad Pawar is our deity. We have a high degree of respect for him." He said a family reunion would make many in the party happy. MLA Narhari Zirwal also said he would personally request Sharad to make peace with Ajit.
BJP indicates no objection to potential NCP reconciliation
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it wouldn't mind if Ajit and Sharad Pawar reconcile. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said there would be no issues from their side if the two decided to reunite. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also backed the idea of a reunion, saying Sharad's experience would be valuable for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Speculation of NCP reconciliation began in December
Speculation of a possible reconciliation was fueled after Ajit visited Sharad's Delhi residence on December 12 to wish him on his birthday. It was their first personal meeting since the NCP split in 2023. "Some relations are beyond politics. Politics is also not only about criticism. Yashwatrao Chavan (first chief minister of Maharashtra) has taught us how to do cultured politics and we try to follow him," Ajit said after meeting Sharad.