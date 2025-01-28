What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to introduce a law against loan waivers for billionaires.

The appeal comes just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Kejriwal slammed the central government for allegedly writing off thousands of crores worth of corporate loans for the rich, which he said favors the wealthy but burdens ordinary taxpayers.