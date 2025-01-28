Delhi court dismisses BJP's defamation case against CM Atishi
What's the story
A defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been dismissed by a Delhi court.
The Rouse Avenue court quashed the summons, clarifying Atishi's comments were aimed at the BJP as a whole and not individual members.
The case stemmed from Atishi's allegations last April that BJP-affiliated people approached her and others, asking them to join their party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.
Case origin
Background of the defamation case
Kapoor denied the allegations, calling them baseless and unsubstantiated.
The complaint was filed days before the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Delhi.
The defamation case dismissal comes as a major relief for Atishi, who is campaigning for re-election from her Kalkaji seat.
The Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 67 seats in the 2015 elections and 62 in the 2020 elections, is seeking a third consecutive term in the capital.
Election campaign
Atishi's political journey amidst AAP controversy
Party leader Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has announced 15 guarantees to tackle key issues like employment and women empowerment.
The AAP manifesto promises to tackle Delhi's unemployment rate, which stands at 2%. Kejriwal stressed on the need to provide opportunities to the city's residents.
The AAP also promised that youth employment will be the top priority for the next five years; free medical treatment for senior citizens; waiving off of incorrect water consumption bills; among others.