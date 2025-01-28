What's the story

A defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been dismissed by a Delhi court.

The Rouse Avenue court quashed the summons, clarifying Atishi's comments were aimed at the BJP as a whole and not individual members.

The case stemmed from Atishi's allegations last April that BJP-affiliated people approached her and others, asking them to join their party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.