What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri has stirred controversy with his comments about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

During an election rally in Delhi, Bidhuri alleged that Atishi "changed her father" by modifying her surname from Marlena to Singh.

He further claimed that this change was indicative of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) character.