'Atishi changed her...': Bidhuri's remark on Delhi CM sparks row
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri has stirred controversy with his comments about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
During an election rally in Delhi, Bidhuri alleged that Atishi "changed her father" by modifying her surname from Marlena to Singh.
He further claimed that this change was indicative of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) character.
Accusation details
Bidhuri accuses Atishi's parents of seeking mercy for Afzal Guru
Apart from the surname controversy, Bidhuri also alleged that Atishi's parents filed a mercy petition for Afzal Guru, who was a convict in the 2001 Parliament attack.
He asked the people of Delhi if they wanted to support those who sought clemency for Guru's death sentence.
These remarks have drawn sharp criticism from AAP leaders and supporters alike.
Backlash
AAP leaders condemn Bidhuri's remarks
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has vehemently condemned Bidhuri's comments, saying BJP leaders have "crossed all limits of shamelessness."
He said the people of Delhi would not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister.
Likewise, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slammed Bidhuri for his remarks and predicted a massive loss for him in the upcoming elections against Atishi.
Controversial statement
Bidhuri's comments on Priyanka Gandhi draw criticism
Bidhuri has also been criticized for his past comments on Priyanka Gandhi.
He said he would make roads as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks, in a reference to a similar remark made by Lalu Yadav about Hema Malini.
Congress leaders had condemned the remark, with Shashi Tharoor calling it "petty" and Supriya Srinate saying it reflected an "ugly mindset."
Apology
Bidhuri expresses regret over controversial comments
After the backlash, Bidhuri said he regretted if his comments hurt anyone, attributing them to political misinterpretation.
He explained that his remarks were in the context of Yadav's comments and stressed that the Congress party had stayed silent when similar statements were made during Yadav's tenure as a minister.
The Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2025, with Bidhuri contesting against Atishi in the Kalkaji constituency.