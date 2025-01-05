What's the story

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recently experienced an unusually long spell of dense fog, causing major disruptions in air, rail, and road travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was the season's longest fog spell with zero visibility conditions lasting up to 12 hours.

The IMD attributed this dense fog to a combination of meteorological factors including a temperature drop, low wind speeds, high humidity levels, and a western disturbance.