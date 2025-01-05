What caused the recent unprecedented fog in Delhi-NCR
What's the story
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recently experienced an unusually long spell of dense fog, causing major disruptions in air, rail, and road travel.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was the season's longest fog spell with zero visibility conditions lasting up to 12 hours.
The IMD attributed this dense fog to a combination of meteorological factors including a temperature drop, low wind speeds, high humidity levels, and a western disturbance.
Weather impact
Western disturbance exacerbates fog conditions in Delhi-NCR
The Indo-Gangetic plains, including Delhi, are especially prone to dense fog as the flat topography causes poor air circulation.
The recent weather was aggravated by a western disturbance which brought moisture to the region but didn't clear the fog. This led to high humidity levels which greatly contributed to the fog formation.
The impact on transportation was harsh with over 400 flights delayed, and 45 canceled at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to zero visibility from late Friday night till Saturday morning.
Pollution effect
Poor air quality worsens fog situation in Delhi-NCR
The air quality in Delhi stayed in the "very poor" category with an AQI of 372 on Sunday morning. The fog trapped pollutants near the surface, worsening air quality.
The IMD has warned of continuing dense fog and poor air quality in the coming days.
Aerial footage shared by news agencies showed Delhi covered in a thick blanket of fog, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts light rain, poor air quality continues
The IMD has forecasted light rain for Monday, however, weather scientists warn that air quality is likely to remain poor to very poor over the next week due to unfavorable weather conditions for pollutant dispersion.
The intensity and duration of this particular spell of fog was unprecedented for many in Delhi-NCR, with some residents taking to social media to share visuals of the foggy scenes that showed nothing but a ghostly haze.