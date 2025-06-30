Page Loader
This Chinese bomb can knock out enemy power stations
By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 30, 2025
04:43 pm
What's the story

China has unveiled a new graphite bomb, referred to as a "blackout bomb," which can knock out power stations of its enemies and cause widespread blackouts. State broadcaster CCTV released an animated video showing a missile being launched from a ground vehicle and releasing 90 cylindrical submunitions. These submunitions bounce upon impact before detonating in the air. They disperse chemically treated carbon filaments that short-circuit high-voltage power infrastructure around them.

Weapon specifications

The weapon has a range of 290km

The blackout bomb is said to disrupt enemy command and control systems by causing widespread blackouts over an area of at least 10,000 square meters. The weapon has a range of 290km and a warhead weighing up to 490kg. This makes it suitable for targeting military substations and other critical electrical infrastructure. However, CCTV did not provide any further details about the weapon or its current status.

Strategic implications

Speculated use against Taiwan's power grid

The unveiling of the blackout bomb has sparked speculation on social media about its possible use against Taiwan's power grid. There is speculation that these bombs could cripple Taiwan's defenses, increasing the risk of nuclear escalation in case China is defeated. Despite Taiwanese legislators ruling out nuclear weapons, the introduction of this new weapon has raised concerns and heightened tensions in the region.