This Chinese bomb can knock out enemy power stations
What's the story
China has unveiled a new graphite bomb, referred to as a "blackout bomb," which can knock out power stations of its enemies and cause widespread blackouts. State broadcaster CCTV released an animated video showing a missile being launched from a ground vehicle and releasing 90 cylindrical submunitions. These submunitions bounce upon impact before detonating in the air. They disperse chemically treated carbon filaments that short-circuit high-voltage power infrastructure around them.
Weapon specifications
The weapon has a range of 290km
The blackout bomb is said to disrupt enemy command and control systems by causing widespread blackouts over an area of at least 10,000 square meters. The weapon has a range of 290km and a warhead weighing up to 490kg. This makes it suitable for targeting military substations and other critical electrical infrastructure. However, CCTV did not provide any further details about the weapon or its current status.
Strategic implications
Speculated use against Taiwan's power grid
The unveiling of the blackout bomb has sparked speculation on social media about its possible use against Taiwan's power grid. There is speculation that these bombs could cripple Taiwan's defenses, increasing the risk of nuclear escalation in case China is defeated. Despite Taiwanese legislators ruling out nuclear weapons, the introduction of this new weapon has raised concerns and heightened tensions in the region.