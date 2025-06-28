This is how we can send a mission to Sedna

Sedna, a distant dwarf planet in the outer solar system, is set to make its closest approach to the Sun in 2075-76. To reach this enigmatic world, scientists are exploring two advanced propulsion technologies: direct fusion drive (DFD) and solar sails with thermal desorption. The first option is a conceptual nuclear fusion engine that offers constant thrust and electric power. Meanwhile, the second one uses heated surfaces for propulsion and would be aided by Jupiter 's gravity.

Travel time Travel time estimates for both technologies A study led by Elena Ancona from Italy's Politecnico di Bari found that the DFD could reach Sedna in around 10 years, with over a year of continuous thrust. In contrast, solar sails with Jupiter's gravity assist could make the journey in seven years. The faster travel time for solar sails is due to their ability to accelerate continuously without heavy fuel loads, while fusion drives allow orbital insertion instead of just flybys.

Mission types Differences in mission type The difference in performance means that the DFD would allow for orbital insertion while the solar sail would only be a flyby. An orbital mission would enable detailed studies of Sedna, including surface mapping and composition analysis. It could also reveal the presence of moons or other features. A flyby, although quicker, would only provide a fleeting glimpse of this distant world.