Bharat Petroleum's Q1 FY26 profit soars 141% to ₹6,839cr

Revenue growth

Revenue sees slight increase, surpasses analyst expectations

Along with the profit, BPCL also saw a slight increase in its revenue for the quarter under review. The company's revenue stood at ₹1,29,615 crore, a marginal 1.2% increase from ₹1,28,106 crore in the same quarter last year. However, this was higher than the ₹1.04 lakh crore estimate given by analysts. BPCL's Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) fell short of expectations at $4.88 per barrel against an expected $9.6 per barrel. In the March quarter, GRM stood at $9.2 per barrel.