Bharat Petroleum's Q1 FY26 profit soars 141% to ₹6,839cr
What's the story
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has reported a massive 141% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹6,839 crore, compared to ₹2,842 crore in the same period last year. The PSU oil marketing company also saw a sequential increase of 56% over the previous quarter's PAT of ₹4,392 crore.
Revenue growth
Revenue sees slight increase, surpasses analyst expectations
Along with the profit, BPCL also saw a slight increase in its revenue for the quarter under review. The company's revenue stood at ₹1,29,615 crore, a marginal 1.2% increase from ₹1,28,106 crore in the same quarter last year. However, this was higher than the ₹1.04 lakh crore estimate given by analysts. BPCL's Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) fell short of expectations at $4.88 per barrel against an expected $9.6 per barrel. In the March quarter, GRM stood at $9.2 per barrel.
Operational performance
Refinery throughput slightly down, domestic sales up
BPCL's refinery throughput for the quarter was 10.42 million metric tons (MMT), slightly down from 10.58 MMT in the previous quarter. However, domestic sales increased to 13.58 MMT from 13.42 MMT in the last quarter. The company's shares remained stable at ₹323.7 on Wednesday ahead of the results announcement but have seen a decline of 6% over the past month and a gain of 10% year-to-date (YTD) in 2025.