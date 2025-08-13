National Manufacturing Mission to be launched soon: What is it?

The draft of the National Manufacturing Mission, first announced in the Union Budget , is ready. The scheme was finalized by NITI Aayog and could be launched soon, CNBC Awaaz reported. The proposal has been discussed with relevant ministries and is likely to focus on 15 labor-intensive sectors such as auto components and leather.

Strategic goals Mission aims to provide policy support NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam had described the mission as an empowered decision-making body to drive manufacturing growth. The mission aims to provide policy support, a roadmap, and a monitoring framework for central ministries and states across small, medium, and large industries.

Focus areas Mission to support manufacturing of clean technologies Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech that the proposed scheme will focus on five areas: ease and cost of business, future-ready workforce, vibrant MSMEs, technology, and quality control. The mission is tipped to support manufacturing of clean technologies, and improve domestic value addition. It also aims to promote employment and entrepreneurship in labor-intensive sectors through policy and facilitation measures.