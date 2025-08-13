LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / PhonePe announces health insurance for young adults: Should you buy?
Summarize
PhonePe announces health insurance for young adults: Should you buy?
The policy is aimed at India's 'missing middle'

PhonePe announces health insurance for young adults: Should you buy?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 13, 2025
05:37 pm
What's the story

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has partnered with PhonePe to provide an affordable health insurance plan. The policy is aimed at India's 'missing middle' ie. those who fall between the gaps of government and private coverage. The new plan starts at just ₹12 per day for a coverage of up to ₹3 lakh. It is specifically designed for young adults aged 18-30, many of whom are first-time buyers of insurance policies.

User convenience

Policy can be managed through PhonePe app

The new health insurance policy can be bought and managed directly via the PhonePe app, making it a hassle-free process. The partnership leverages PhonePe's vast user base to make health insurance more accessible for young adults. This strategic move by HDFC ERGO is aimed at providing comprehensive health coverage at affordable rates, thereby bridging the gap in India's healthcare system.

Statement

What did the companies say?

HDFC ERGO and PhonePe put out a joint statement. It said that their partnership is a strategic step, as it brings together a digital-first trustworthy insurer and a digital payments platform.