The policy is aimed at India's 'missing middle'

PhonePe announces health insurance for young adults: Should you buy?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:37 pm Aug 13, 202505:37 pm

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has partnered with PhonePe to provide an affordable health insurance plan. The policy is aimed at India's 'missing middle' ie. those who fall between the gaps of government and private coverage. The new plan starts at just ₹12 per day for a coverage of up to ₹3 lakh. It is specifically designed for young adults aged 18-30, many of whom are first-time buyers of insurance policies.