June's Strawberry Moon will be a rare spectacle—When to watch
What's the story
On June 11, a rare astronomical event will grace the skies: the full Strawberry Moon.
The celestial body will appear particularly low, making it look larger than usual.
This unusual sight is due to a phenomenon called 'major lunar standstill,' and won't occur again until 2043.
The term "Strawberry Moon" refers to June's full moon and its connection with strawberry harvesting season among indigenous Americans.
Seasonal significance
Significance of the name 'Strawberry Moon'
The name "Strawberry Moon" comes from the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America, who used it to mark the time when wild strawberries were ripe for picking.
This full moon is usually the lowest in the Northern Hemisphere, and this year, its position will be exaggerated by a 'major lunar standstill' that happened earlier this year.
The phenomenon occurs every 18.6 years and is most noticeable during a full moon.
Viewing advice
When and how to watch the Strawberry Moon
The best time to view the Strawberry Moon will be on Wednesday night.
The Moon rises in the east and sets in the west like the Sun. However, its position close to horizon can give it a reddish hue due to atmospheric scattering of light.
Shorter blue wavelengths scatter in the atmosphere, while longer red wavelengths pass through, giving the Moon a reddish hue—similar to the colors seen at sunset.