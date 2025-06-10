What's the story

On June 11, a rare astronomical event will grace the skies: the full Strawberry Moon.

The celestial body will appear particularly low, making it look larger than usual.

This unusual sight is due to a phenomenon called 'major lunar standstill,' and won't occur again until 2043.

The term "Strawberry Moon" refers to June's full moon and its connection with strawberry harvesting season among indigenous Americans.