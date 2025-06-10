Apple's WWDC featured a song made from App Store reviews
What's the story
Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote ended on a high note with an unexpected musical performance by singer-songwriter Allen Stone.
The song, titled "6 out of 5 stars," was a humorous homage to the developers of popular apps and the candid reviews users leave on the App Store.
The performance featured Stone's catchy tunes and retro-style band, turning simple review phrases into catchy lines for apps like Gentler Streak, Flighty, Sleep Cycle, and Noted.
Tribute
Song dedicated to app developers
The video of the performance was described by Apple as "a little song written entirely from real App Store reviews."
It was dedicated "to the people who develop the apps we love."
The lyrics included humorous lines like "Best app I've ever set my sorry eyes upon," and "If this doesn't win best app of the year, I'll eat a shoe," highlighting user appreciation for various apps.