'Buck Moon' rises tonight: What makes July's full moon unique

The first full moon of the astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere, known as the Buck Moon, will grace the night sky today. This celestial event is particularly special as it will be one of the lowest-hanging full moons of the year. The name "Buck Moon" comes from new-growth antlers on male deer that appear in July in North America.

Cultural impact Significance and names of July's full moon The Buck Moon is known for its brightness and low position in the sky, owing to its closeness to the summer solstice. This year, it will coincide with Guru Purnima, a full moon of the Hindu month of Ashadha. Native American tribes have different names for this full moon. Some call it "Thunder Moon" due to seasonal thunderstorms while others refer to it as "Salmon Moon," marking when salmon begin their annual upstream journey.

Viewing tips When and where to see the Buck Moon The full moon will reach its peak at 4:36pm EDT (20:36 GMT) on July 10. However, it will be best viewed at moonrise, which is around dusk on Thursday evening. In India, the Buck Moon can be spotted about 20 minutes after sunset, around 7:20pm. For optimal viewing conditions, look toward the southeast horizon where it will first appear and choose a location with an unobstructed view in that direction.