What's the story

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, last seen in Dream Girl 2, has signed a quirky family comedy with producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra (producer of Pati Patni Aur Woh), reported Pinkvilla.

This project will be a change of pace for Khurrana, who has been eyeing a film in this genre for some time now.

The movie will go on floors in September 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule.