Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Bhushan Kumar's family comedy: Report
What's the story
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, last seen in Dream Girl 2, has signed a quirky family comedy with producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra (producer of Pati Patni Aur Woh), reported Pinkvilla.
This project will be a change of pace for Khurrana, who has been eyeing a film in this genre for some time now.
The movie will go on floors in September 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule.
Production progress
Casting underway for the film
The casting process for this comic caper has reportedly begun, with several acclaimed actors and female leads being considered.
A source told Pinkvilla, "The director's name and title have been kept under wraps for now, but the makers have locked the script and silently commenced the casting for this film."
The source also hinted that a successful director in this genre is likely to be attached to the project.
Future endeavors
Khurrana to play Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's next
After wrapping up this untitled comedy, Khurrana will reportedly move on to a family-based dramedy with director Sooraj Barjatya.
The source added, "Playing Prem on the big screen is a dream-come-true moment."
He has allocated bulk dates for this project, which will go on floors in November.
He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Thama, releasing on Diwali 2025.