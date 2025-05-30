'Saiyaara' teaser: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda promise intense love story
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film Saiyaara has been unveiled by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The movie marks the Bollywood debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Directed by romantic drama expert Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18.
The over-a-minute teaser promises a gritty romance filled with drama and angst.
Teaser insights
'Saiyaara' teaser hints at a poetic love story
The teaser of Saiyaara not only introduces the lead characters but also gives us a glimpse into the film's title.
The word "saiyaara" means a lonely star, hinting that our protagonists might be lonely in the midst of people, too.
We get glimpses of an intense love story that will not only rescue you but heal you.
Star power
Panday and Padda's chemistry is already sizzling
The teaser introduces Panday, a member of the famous Panday family, in his leading man debut. His smoldering looks and brooding stares suggest he will be a worthy addition to YRF's roster of heroes.
Padda, who gained fame from Big Girls Don't Cry, plays the female lead opposite him. The brief glimpses in the teaser indicate that their chemistry is already sizzling!
Director's journey
'Saiyaara' marks a milestone in Suri's career
Saiyaara is a significant milestone in Suri's career as it marks his 20th year in the film industry.
The director has previously made audiences cry and sing with his Hindi films Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.
The film is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.
Is Bollywood going back to its pure romance drama era?
An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. ❤️✨#SaiyaaraTeaser out now - https://t.co/wxRtSVHfax #Saiyaara only in cinemas on 18th July.#AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani pic.twitter.com/YeKOXn4jeA— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 30, 2025