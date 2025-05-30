What's the story

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film Saiyaara has been unveiled by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The movie marks the Bollywood debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Directed by romantic drama expert Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18.

The over-a-minute teaser promises a gritty romance filled with drama and angst.