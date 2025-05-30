What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks with acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a potential large-scale action thriller, reported PeepingMoon.

The project is still in its early stages, and if it materializes, it will mark Narayanan's Hindi directorial debut.

The film could go on floors by late 2025 or early 2026 after Khan wraps up filming for the Galwan Valley war drama.