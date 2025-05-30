Salman Khan eyeing action thriller with Malayalam director: Report
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks with acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a potential large-scale action thriller, reported PeepingMoon.
The project is still in its early stages, and if it materializes, it will mark Narayanan's Hindi directorial debut.
The film could go on floors by late 2025 or early 2026 after Khan wraps up filming for the Galwan Valley war drama.
Production details
Khan's sister and brother-in-law are backing the project
The project is reportedly being backed by Khan's sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and her husband, Atul Agnihotri, under their production house, Reel Life Productions.
A source told PeepingMoon, "It is Salman's most commercially oriented script to date. He hasn't given his nod yet but should the project move forward, the makers plan to take it on floors toward the end of 2025 or early 2026."
Current endeavors
Narayanan's 'MMM' and Khan's Galwan Valley film are ongoing projects
While the potential collaboration is still in the early stages, Narayanan is currently busy with a star-studded Malayalam multistarrer tentatively titled MMMN. The film features legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, along with Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently preparing for his role in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Recent projects
More about Khan's recent and upcoming ventures
Khan was last seen in Sikandar, a war drama directed by AR Murugadoss. He is now gearing up for the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He will portray Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer who died in the face-off with Chinese troops.
The film will go on floors in July and wrap up by November for a 2026 release.