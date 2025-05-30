What's the story

The Hindi-drama film Chidiya, directed and written by Mehran Amrohi, was released on Friday.

Extremely sensitive and heartwarming, it's led by Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, with strong supporting performances by Inaamulhaq, Hetal Gada, and Brijendra Kala.

The well-paced film celebrates the power of hope and aspirations, and benefits massively from the performances of the two leading child artists: Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak.