'Chidiya' review: Vinay Pathak anchors sensitive tale of hope, ambition
What's the story
The Hindi-drama film Chidiya, directed and written by Mehran Amrohi, was released on Friday.
Extremely sensitive and heartwarming, it's led by Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash, with strong supporting performances by Inaamulhaq, Hetal Gada, and Brijendra Kala.
The well-paced film celebrates the power of hope and aspirations, and benefits massively from the performances of the two leading child artists: Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak.
Plot
Tale of two brothers and their simple, yet out-of-reach dream
Chidiya revolves around two brothers, Bua (Ayush) and Shanu (Kamble), who live with their mother, Vaishnavi (Subhash), in a Mumbai chawl.
Their father has passed, and their uncle, Bali (Vinay), who works as a spot boy, secures work for them at his film set.
Shanu-Bua have just become enamored with badminton, but the job leaves them with no time to play, shattering their hearts.
#1
A sense of effortless innocence dominates it
Chidiya breaks your heart repeatedly with the kids' innocence, and Ayush and Kamble are magnetic performers.
Their eyes speak when they don't, and the film's wholesome dialogues tell you everything you need to know about the siblings' situation.
For instance, in one scene, Bua asks Shanu why their father won't "return," to which Shanu responds, "He can't. The ticket is too expensive."
#2
All supporting characters receive ample screentime
The sense of community is strong in Chidiya, and if you think a supporting character exists only to fill the screen, think again.
When Shanu and Bua express their desire to play badminton (they can't afford the equipment), several people (even those who don't know them too well) pitch in to help.
If only that happened in real life, too.
#3
Does not become needlessly melodramatic
Chidiya has a moving, soul-stirring storyline that tugs at your heartstrings effortlessly.
The film never, not even once, relies on excessive, sappy melodrama to make us feel for the characters or pity them.
The background score doesn't manipulate us into feeling a certain way, and the film has enough ideas and ambition to last nearly two hours.
#4
Also exposes problematic social hierarchy in India
As much as the film is about the kids' longing for freedom, it's also about the deplorable situation of the working class in India.
Bali (and others like him) are stripped of their identity and simply referred to as "spot" on the set, because, for many, people like him don't even deserve a second glance.
Bali's respect is directly tied to his finances.
#5
Areas where it could have been slightly better
On the flip side, some aspects of Chidiya come across as a bit rushed and superficial.
Most importantly, the boys' love for the sport is established hurriedly, so it's not easy to buy it.
Additionally, we deserved more information about their father to understand their story better, but the film is content with only exploring their present, not their past.
Verdict
Looking for something different? Watch 'Chidiya'
Chidiya has been released only in select cinemas, and I strongly recommend watching it once it becomes available on OTT.
It's starkly different from the clutter that has been dominating the industry lately, and it might even make you nostalgic for simpler, less complicated, quieter times.
It's a celebration of resilience and ambition and an ode to the life-altering power of dreams.
3.5/5 stars.