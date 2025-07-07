'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Craig Robinson quits comedy; what's he cooking?
What's the story
Craig Robinson, the actor-comedian best known for his roles as Darryl Philbin in The Office and Doug Judy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recently announced his decision to quit comedy. In an Instagram video, he said, "I'm officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling." He added that he will be working on something "huge." However, he didn't reveal any details about what this new venture might be. A week later, we haven't really been given considerable updates.
New venture
Robinson asked fans how to start a business
In a follow-up Instagram post, Robinson hinted at his next move by asking for advice on starting a small business. He wrote, "Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things." "I can't go into detail just yet but for real though any help would be huge." This has led to speculation about his future plans related to opening up a business. Since then, his Instagram has been pretty silent.
Career highlights
The actor's career in brief
Robinson is best known for his role as warehouse foreman Darryl in The Office, a role he played for 118 episodes. He has also appeared in shows like The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Mr. Robot, What We Do in the Shadows, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Killing It, and Big Mouth. On the film side, Robinson has been part of Hot Tub Time Machine, This Is the End, and Sausage Party. He has In Your Dreams and The Bad Guys 2 coming up.