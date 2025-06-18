Actor Ramya Sri, brother brutally assaulted in Hyderabad: What happened?
What's the story
Indian actor B Ramya Sri and her brother Prashant were reportedly assaulted on Tuesday because of a land dispute in Hyderabad's FCI Colony layout.
The incident took place near the Gachibowli Police Station when officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) were marking roads with local plot owners.
A group of men, allegedly linked to Sridhar Rao, owner of Sandhya Convention Hall, opposed the road-marking process filming and attacked several people, including Ramya Sri and Prashant.
Allegations
'Goons tried to kill us...': Ramya Sri
The Sooryavansham actor, who owns property in the area, has alleged that Rao and his men threatened her and attempted to encroach on her land.
A video shared by Telugu Scribe on X (formerly Twitter) shows a shaken Ramya Sri narrating the incident.
"Goons tried to kill us in broad daylight, that too right in front of the police station," she said.
Both siblings could be seen with injury marks on them.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the videos here
పట్టపగలే.. కత్తులు, బ్యాట్ లతో దాడులకు తెగించిన కబ్జా రాయుల్లు— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 17, 2025
హైదరాబాద్ - గచ్చిబౌలి పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ దగ్గరలో ఉన్న ఎఫ్.సి.ఐ. కాలనీ లే అవుట్ లో రోడ్లు మార్కింగ్ చేపట్టిన హైడ్రా
ప్లాట్ ఓనర్స్ సమక్షంలో హైడ్రా అధికారులు రోడ్లు మార్కింగ్ చేస్తుండగా.. వీడియో తీస్తున్న ప్లాట్ యజమానులపై… pic.twitter.com/FC8gPA5xLG
Legal action
Siblings filed a complaint at Gachibowli Police Station
After the attack, the siblings filed a complaint at the Gachibowli Police Station.
However, there has been no official response from the police regarding their complaint or the incident.
Ramya Sri also called for strict action against Rao and his associates for their intimidation tactics and illegal land occupation.
Career highlights
Ramya Sri has worked in multiple film industries
Ramya Sri is a versatile actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, dancer, and model who has worked in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema. She has also acted in a few Malayalam, Hindi, and Bhojpuri films.
Her notable credits include Korukunna Priyudu (1997), Suprabhatam (1998), Family Circus (2001), Nuvvu Nenu (2001), Prema Sandadi (2001), Tappu Chesi Pappu Koodu (2002), among others.
She also directed O Malli in 2015.