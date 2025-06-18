What's the story

Indian actor B Ramya Sri and her brother Prashant were reportedly assaulted on Tuesday because of a land dispute in Hyderabad's FCI Colony layout.

The incident took place near the Gachibowli Police Station when officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) were marking roads with local plot owners.

A group of men, allegedly linked to Sridhar Rao, owner of Sandhya Convention Hall, opposed the road-marking process filming and attacked several people, including Ramya Sri and Prashant.