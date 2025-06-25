Jiohotstar nears Netflix with 300 million subscribers

JioHotstar has reached a significant milestone of 300 million subscribers, placing it just a hair's breadth behind Netflix's 301.6 million base. A newly merged platform from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, JioHotstar launched in February 2025 and has since capitalized on India's digital momentum across entertainment and streaming. The surge in subscribers can be largely attributed to the recently concluded Tata IPL edition, which was instrumental in driving up viewership numbers for the platform.

Viewership shift IPL's digital viewership outpaced TV viewership this year The digital viewership of the Tata IPL has outpaced its television counterpart, according to a report by Jiostar, the entity formed by the merger of Jiocinema and Disney+Hotstar. The cricket league's digital audience reached 652 million this year, exceeding the 537 million who tuned in on TV. Sanjog Gupta, CEO of Sports and Live Experiences at Jiostar, said this high viewership translated into revenues for the platform.

Record numbers How did IPL fare on JioCinema? The final match of the season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings reached 237 million on digital platforms and 189 million on television. Overall, Jiostar's IPL coverage had a combined reach of 1.19 billion across both mediums. The average daily reach was 121 million for TV and an impressive 170 million for digital platforms, with peak concurrency hitting a whopping 55.2 million at one point in time.