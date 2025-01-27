How to submit feedback in JioCinema on Android? Follow steps
What's the story
Providing feedback on the JioCinema app for Android devices is a simple process intended to improve your experience.
Whether you have ideas, questions, or issues, the app offers a convenient way to reach out to the people who can make changes.
This guide will show you how to submit your feedback directly through the app.
Access
Accessing the feedback feature
Launch the JioCinema application on your Android device and locate the menu icon, typically represented by three horizontal lines or a hamburger symbol.
Tap on it to expand the list of available options within the app.
This step is crucial as it opens the gateway to the feedback feature, allowing you to express your concerns or suggestions right within the app.
Navigate & Submit
Navigating and submitting your feedback
Open the app, navigate to Support, and click on Feedback.
You will need to choose a category that most accurately represents your feedback.
Once selected, a text box will pop up for you to write your message. Make sure to include all pertinent information to ensure your feedback is thorough.
Finally, hit the Send button to submit your feedback.
Your input is invaluable in helping JioCinema improve their user experience.
Content complaints
Alternative method for content complaints
To report content complaints in JioCinema, simply send an email to contentgrievances@jiocinema.com.
Provide your full name, email ID, title of the show or program, episode number, and release date. Include a short description of your complaint.
This will allow the JioCinema team to promptly address any concerns you may have about the content.