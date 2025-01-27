How to use AR View on Android? Try these steps
What's the story
Augmented Reality (AR) is changing the game for online shopping by bringing products to life in your own home.
Amazon's AR View lets you see items in your space before you buy, helping you shop with confidence.
This tutorial gives you a step-by-step breakdown of how to use AR View on your Android device, so you can make the right choices and see how things will look in your place.
Setup guide
Setting up for augmented reality
To experience the magic of augmented reality shopping, you'll need to install two apps on your Android device.
First, download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store if you haven't already.
Next, grab the ARCore app. Why? Well, AR View needs devices that support ARCore tech to work its magic.
These steps are crucial to unlock AR View and immerse yourself in the world of augmented reality shopping.
Using AR view
Accessing and using AR View
Open the Amazon app and click on the camera icon at the top right.
Scroll right until you see View in Room or AR View and click on it.
Select from 15,000 home furnishing products to visualize in your space, either by scrolling through categories or top picks at the bottom of the screen.
Product placement
Visualizing products in your space
After choosing a product, find a green or blue dot to place it. Tap the dot to position it.
Use two fingers to rotate and one to move for the best view.
To see how multiple items look together, repeat these steps for each product, making sure to arrange them precisely in your space.