Apple's future AirPods may come with built-in infrared cameras
What's the story
Apple is still mulling the addition of tiny cameras into its future AirPods, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed in his Power On newsletter, which explores Apple's plans for the future of wearables.
The precise use case of these tiny cameras is not yet known.
While they won't be used for photography, they'll serve as infrared sensors, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Audio enhancement
Enhanced spatial audio experience with Vision Pro
In June 2024, Kuo had revealed that Apple plans to begin mass production of these new AirPods with infrared cameras by 2026.
The infrared camera element in the new AirPods is likely to be similar to the iPhone's Face ID receiver.
Kuo said that these AirPods will provide an enhanced spatial audio experience when paired with the Vision Pro headset. This will enable users to emphasize sound sources in certain directions, thereby improving their spatial audio/computing experience.
Gesture control
Infrared cameras could enable in-air gesture control
The infrared cameras in the new AirPods could also pave the way for "in-air gesture control," letting users control their devices with hand movements.
This would add a whole new dimension to the way we interact with our devices.
If Apple's 2026 mass production timeline remains on track, we could see these futuristic AirPods with infrared cameras in 2026 or 2027.