What's the story

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI start-up, has taken the tech world by storm. Its app, powered by the company's new reasoning model, R1, has quickly captured the attention of users and industry experts alike.

Within days of launch, it topped Apple's US productivity apps and ranked third in India. It also topped China's "Efficiency" category.

The R1 model has garnered significant attention from global AI community for its ability to rival or even surpass models developed by AI leaders like OpenAI.