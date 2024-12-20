Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple and Meta are at odds over interoperability requests, with Apple fearing that compliance could risk user privacy and security.

Meta, however, refutes these claims, accusing Apple of resisting interoperability.

Meta has filed 15 interoperability requests to Apple, the most by any company till now

Privacy vs interoperability: The latest flashpoint between Apple and Meta

By Mudit Dube 11:33 am Dec 20, 202411:33 am

What's the story Apple has flagged Meta's many interoperability requests under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Reuters reported. The tech giant argues that the requests could jeopardize user privacy and security. Under the DMA, Apple is required to allow competitors and third-party app developers to integrate with its services, or pay a hefty fine up to 10% of its global revenue.

Interoperability obligations

Apple's obligation and Meta's requests under DMA

The DMA mandates Apple to permit other companies to submit interoperability requests for hardware and software affecting iOS and iPadOS devices. Upon approval, Apple has to create a solution enabling seamless interoperability. Meta has filed 15 such requests, the most by any company till now. Apple contends that complying with these would give Meta broad access to its technology stack, risking user privacy and security.

Privacy fears

Apple's concerns over Meta's interoperability requests

Apple has raised concerns that many of Meta's requests seek to alter functionality in a way that could compromise user privacy and security. The company said, "In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users." It also added these changes appear to have nothing to do with the actual use of external devices like Meta smart glasses and Quests.

User risk

Apple warns of potential risks from Meta's requests

Apple has warned that if it were to grant all of Meta's requests, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could allow Meta to access extensive user data on their devices. This includes messages, emails, phone call details, app usage data, photos, files and calendar events. The company also highlighted Meta's recent privacy issues in Europe where it faced penalties for data breaches and tracking users across apps.

Counterclaim

Meta refutes Apple's claims about interoperability

Responding to Apple's allegations, Meta claimed the tech giant is resisting interoperability. The social media titan said, "What Apple is actually saying is they don't believe in interoperability. Every time Apple is called out for its anticompetitive behavior, they defend themselves on privacy grounds that have no basis in reality." This shows a fundamental disagreement between the two companies over the DMA's interoperability provisions.

EC guidance

European Commission's preliminary directions on Apple's interoperability

Recently, the European Commission (EC) issued preliminary guidelines on how Apple should become more open toward competitors. These include transparency about the different stages, deadlines, and criteria related to the completion of interoperability requests. The EC also outlined steps for Apple to provide interoperability with all functionalities of the iOS notifications feature available to devices like Apple Watch and Vision Pro, and any future connected physical devices.