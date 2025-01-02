Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI's development of a tool to allow creators to opt-out of AI training, aimed at addressing copyright concerns, has been delayed.

The company is facing legal challenges from various artists and media organizations accusing it of using their works without permission.

Critics argue that the current opt-out methods are inadequate and even if the tool is launched, it may not fully resolve the legal and ethical issues surrounding AI and intellectual property.

The tool was announced in May and was promised to be launched by 2025

OpenAI delays tool that lets creators opt-out of AI training

By Akash Pandey 11:19 am Jan 02, 2025

What's the story OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence research lab, has still not delivered on its promise of developing a tool to let creators control how their content is used in AI training data. The tool, called Media Manager, was announced back in May and was expected to be operational by 2025. However, there are no sign of its completion or launch.

Tool description

A solution to copyright infringement

The Media Manager tool was intended to flag copyrighted text, images, audio, and video from different sources. This capability was meant to quell fears of critics regarding possible IP infringements. However, insiders have said that the tool's development was never a priority at the company. "I don't think it was a priority," a former OpenAI employee told TechCrunch. "To be honest, I don't remember anyone working on it."

Legal battles

OpenAI faces legal challenges over content use

OpenAI is already dealing with a number of class-action lawsuits from artists, writers, YouTubers, computer scientists, and news organizations. They accuse the company of illegally using their works to train its AI models. The plaintiffs include notable names such as authors Sarah Silverman and Ta Nehisi-Coates, visual artists, and media giants like The New York Times and Radio Canada.

Opt-out criticism

Current opt-out methods deemed inadequate by creators

OpenAI has offered several ways for creators to "opt out" of its AI training, including a submission form launched last September. However, these methods have been criticized as inconsistent and insufficient by creators. They argue that there are no specific opt-out mechanisms for written works, videos, or audio recordings. The image opt-out form requires submitting a copy of each image to be removed along with a description, which many find burdensome.

Tool limitations

Media manager's potential limitations and challenges

Even if Media Manager eventually launches, experts remain doubtful it would be able to fully address creators' concerns or even solve the legal issues surrounding the use of AI and IP. Adrian Cyhan, an IP attorney at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, said content identification at scale is a difficult task. Ed Newton-Rex, founder of Fairly Trained, worried the tool could unfairly shift the burden of controlling AI training onto creators.