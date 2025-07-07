Sharib Hashmi's 'Murderbaad' trailer out: whodunit thriller

The trailer for the upcoming film Murderbaad was released on Monday. Set against the backdrop of a seemingly peaceful and picturesque Jaipur , the story revolves around the mysterious disappearance and murder of a guest at a Rajasthani palace. What begins as a straightforward missing person's case soon unravels into an intricate web of secrets and long-buried truths about human psychology.

Production details The film also stars Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kanikka Kapur, Sharib Hashmi, Manish Chaudhari, Amole Gupte, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Vibha Chhibber. Binod Pradhan has handled the cinematography for the film. The movie is written and directed by Arnab Chatterjee, who also produced it under his banner, ACjee Entertainment. The film will be released on July 18, competing against the heavyweight Saiyaara.

Director's insight 'Murderbaad' was a 2-page script I wrote in college: Chatterjee While the trailer first hints at a driver being the culprit, as the clip plays, things get more twisted. Chatterjee revealed that the journey of Murderbaad began five years ago when he wrote a two-page script while still in college. He said, "It's inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting." "At its core, it's about the stories people bury to protect their identity."