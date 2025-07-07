YRF-Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' trailer drops tomorrow
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) and director Mohit Suri are joining forces for the first time with their upcoming romantic drama, Saiyaara. The film is being touted as one of the most awaited young romantic movies of recent times. Ahead of its release, YRF announced on Monday that they will be dropping the trailer for Saiyaara at 11:00am on Tuesday.
Film highlights
'Saiyaara' soundtrack has been ruling the charts
The film's soundtrack, featuring songs like Faheem-Arslan's Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal's Barbaad, Vishal Mishra's Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara's Humsafar, and Arijit Singh & Mithoon's Dhun has been dominating Indian music charts. The film stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. It is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
Twitter Post
Are you ready for the intense love drama?
Witness a story of pure love that will stay in your hearts forever…♾❤#SaiyaaraTrailer out tomorrow at 11 AM!#Saiyaara releasing in cinemas on 18th July.#AhaanPanday | #AneetPadda | @mohit11481 | #AkshayeWidhani pic.twitter.com/Zf105QHHbk— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 7, 2025