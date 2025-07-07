Page Loader
YRF-Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' trailer drops tomorrow 
By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 07, 2025
02:44 pm
What's the story

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and director Mohit Suri are joining forces for the first time with their upcoming romantic drama, Saiyaara. The film is being touted as one of the most awaited young romantic movies of recent times. Ahead of its release, YRF announced on Monday that they will be dropping the trailer for Saiyaara at 11:00am on Tuesday.

Film highlights

'Saiyaara' soundtrack has been ruling the charts

The film's soundtrack, featuring songs like Faheem-Arslan's Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal's Barbaad, Vishal Mishra's Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara's Humsafar, and Arijit Singh & Mithoon's Dhun has been dominating Indian music charts. The film stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. It is produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

Are you ready for the intense love drama?