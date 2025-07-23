X suffers another outage, mobile and web services hit
What's the story
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major outage in India. The disruption started around 12:00pm today, according to Downdetector.com, a website performance tracking tool. Initially, there were about 50 reports of the issue but now the number has surged to hundreds across the country. Most users are facing problems accessing X on web while a smaller number are having trouble with app and server connection.
User impact
73% of affected users on web
The ongoing outage has mostly impacted web users, with 73% of those affected reporting trouble accessing X on their browsers. A smaller percentage, 23%, have reported issues with the mobile app while another 3% are facing server connection problems. The widespread nature of these issues indicates a major disruption in service across all platforms. A similar outage was reported last night as well.
Service interruptions
X has been struggling with outages for a while
The current outage on X isn't an isolated incident. The platform has been facing a series of service disruptions in recent times. These issues have drawn criticism from users who are frustrated with the inconsistent performance of the social media giant.