X suffers another outage, mobile and web services hit

By Mudit Dube 02:13 pm Jul 23, 202502:13 pm

What's the story

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a major outage in India. The disruption started around 12:00pm today, according to Downdetector.com, a website performance tracking tool. Initially, there were about 50 reports of the issue but now the number has surged to hundreds across the country. Most users are facing problems accessing X on web while a smaller number are having trouble with app and server connection.