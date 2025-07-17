Who's Aneet Padda? Meet the 'Saiyaara' star
What's the story
Aneet Padda, a rising star in Bollywood, is all set to make her mark with the upcoming film Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and scheduled for release on Friday, the movie also stars Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday in his debut role. Padda's journey in the industry began with Salaam Venky (2022), which also starred Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. Here's more about her life and career.
Career progression
Padda's journey post-debut
After her debut with Salaam Venky, Padda continued to carve a niche for herself in the industry. In 2024, she was part of Amazon Prime Video's series Big Girls Don't Cry, sharing screen space with actors like Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chadda. She was also a part of the anthology series Yuva Sapno Ka Safar. She hails from Punjab and has also appeared in several television commercials.
Personal insights
Padda's social media popularity
Born on October 14, 2002, Padda has been active on social media platforms. Her Instagram bio humorously states "Authentically pretending," giving a glimpse into her personality. She has a whopping 195K followers on the platform. With Saiyaara, she joins the league of young actors launched by Yash Raj Films. The romance musical is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office and will clash with Nikita Roy and Tanvi The Great.