TikTok's new feature puts songwriters front and center

TikTok has announced a new feature that will allow songwriters to showcase their own or co-written songs on their profiles. The songs will be displayed in a dedicated "Music" tab, similar to how it is done for artists on the platform. Once registered as songwriters, users will also get a special "Songwriter" label under their account name.

Feature enhancement The feature is an extension of TikTok's current tools The new feature from TikTok is an extension of its current tools for songwriters. These tools include a "New" tag for newly released music and the option to save a song on a specific music streaming service. In addition, the platform had also launched a "BehindTheSong" hub in 2023, where artists, producers, and songwriters could share insights about their creative process.

Music impact Music plays a major role on TikTok Music plays a major role on TikTok, with the platform often propelling songs to fame and even launching users into stardom. The app has also partnered with artists like Taylor Swift to create hubs for promoting their music. In May, it added the option for users to save songs on their SoundCloud accounts. However, a standalone music streaming app launched in 2023 was shut down in 2024.