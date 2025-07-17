Air India crash probe shifts focus to senior pilot 

The investigation into the deadly Air India crash last month is now focusing on the actions of the plane's Captain, Sumeet Sabharwal. The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter, reported that a cockpit recording revealed that the fuel switches were moved to the cutoff position seconds after lifting off the runway. Surprised, First Officer Clive Kunder, who was flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, questioned this action.

Investigation details Plane lost thrust, started descending after takeoff The preliminary report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released last week said that the fuel switches were turned from "run" to "cutoff" just after takeoff. However, it didn't specify how this was done. Shortly after takeoff, a ram air turbine deployed, indicating an engine power loss. The London-bound plane then lost thrust and started descending at 650 feet altitude.

Crash aftermath Despite efforts to restart the engines, the plane crashed Despite efforts to restart the engines, the plane was too low and slow to recover. It crashed into a building on a medical college campus after clipping trees and a chimney. The crash killed 19 people on the ground and 241 of the 242 passengers onboard. According to the Journal, US pilots who read the AAIB investigation believe First Officer Kunder would have had his hands full flying the plane when the fuel switches were turned off.

Captain Captain was calm That meant Captain Sabharwal, who was monitoring, was more likely to have moved the switches. After the captain moved the switches to the "cutoff" position, the first officer "expressed surprise and then panicked," while the captain seemed to remain calm," the WSJ report said. According to the WSJ, Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the US National Transportation Safety Board, has requested access to the recording.

Report findings No mechanical or maintenance faults found In an internal memo on Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance faults. The AAIB's report also didn't recommend any safety measures for Boeing or engine manufacturer GE. The US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have since privately confirmed that fuel switch locks on Boeing planes are safe, although investigators continue to explore all possible contributing factors.