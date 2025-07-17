Air India crash probe shifts focus to senior pilot
What's the story
The investigation into the deadly Air India crash last month is now focusing on the actions of the plane's Captain, Sumeet Sabharwal. The Wall Street Journal , citing people familiar with the matter, reported that a cockpit recording revealed that the fuel switches were moved to the cutoff position seconds after lifting off the runway. Surprised, First Officer Clive Kunder, who was flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, questioned this action.
Investigation details
Plane lost thrust, started descending after takeoff
The preliminary report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released last week said that the fuel switches were turned from "run" to "cutoff" just after takeoff. However, it didn't specify how this was done. Shortly after takeoff, a ram air turbine deployed, indicating an engine power loss. The London-bound plane then lost thrust and started descending at 650 feet altitude.
Crash aftermath
Despite efforts to restart the engines, the plane crashed
Despite efforts to restart the engines, the plane was too low and slow to recover. It crashed into a building on a medical college campus after clipping trees and a chimney. The crash killed 19 people on the ground and 241 of the 242 passengers onboard. According to the Journal, US pilots who read the AAIB investigation believe First Officer Kunder would have had his hands full flying the plane when the fuel switches were turned off.
Captain
Captain was calm
That meant Captain Sabharwal, who was monitoring, was more likely to have moved the switches. After the captain moved the switches to the "cutoff" position, the first officer "expressed surprise and then panicked," while the captain seemed to remain calm," the WSJ report said. According to the WSJ, Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the US National Transportation Safety Board, has requested access to the recording.
Report findings
No mechanical or maintenance faults found
In an internal memo on Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance faults. The AAIB's report also didn't recommend any safety measures for Boeing or engine manufacturer GE. The US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have since privately confirmed that fuel switch locks on Boeing planes are safe, although investigators continue to explore all possible contributing factors.
Safety discussions
Call for cockpit image recorders
The Air India crash has reignited discussions on the need for cockpit image recorders on airliners. Aviation safety expert John Nance said investigators would have benefited from having video footage of the cockpit during this flight. Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency plans to investigate Air India Express after it was reported that the airline didn't follow a directive regarding engine parts for an Airbus A320.