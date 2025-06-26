Breakthrough in Air India crash probe; black box data downloaded 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has successfully downloaded data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder of the recent Air India crash, the government announced on Thursday. The black boxes were recovered from the site between June 13 and June 16 and brought to Delhi for analysis on June 24. The retrieved data will help reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to this tragic incident.

Tragedy toll Flight to Gatwick "Analysis of CVR and FDR data is underway. Efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety," the government said. The crash occurred on June 12 when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 people on board, was headed for London. The plane lost altitude shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad and crashed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one on board and 19 others on the ground.

Investigation timeline Final death toll still being determined The AAIB, however, is yet to appoint a lead investigator for this case, raising concerns about the efficiency of the ongoing probe. According to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, the investigator-in-charge of an air crash is responsible for organizing, conducting, and controlling the investigation. Its rules also state that a preliminary report must be submitted within 30 days of an accident.