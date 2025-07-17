BMW launches its most affordable sedan in India at ₹47L

BMW has launched the 2025 model of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, priced at ₹46.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of BMW's most affordable sedan in the country comes with a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor. The car retains its sporty appeal and urban luxury while offering improved ride quality and subtle styling updates. Let's take a closer look at what this new model has to offer.

Design details The new 2 Series Gran Coupe has a sportier grille The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a more aggressive front grille with an illuminated outline and adaptive LED headlights. The car's profile retains its coupe cues, including a sloping roofline, sharp character lines, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The ground clearance has been increased by 19mm without losing the low-slung stance. At the rear, you have sleeker LED tail lights with arrow detailing for a cleaner overall look.

Interior amenities The interior is all about luxury and comfort The interior of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is all about premium quality and comfort. It features soft-touch materials on the dashboard, frameless doors, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The front seats are powered with memory functions for the driver while rear seats are best suited for average-sized adults. The boot space is rated at 430-liter with a space-saver spare tire tucked underneath.

Tech specs Tech features galore in the new BMW sedan The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a host of tech features including a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Both offer crisp graphics and seamless interface with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The car also comes with a Harman Kardon sound system for an immersive audio experience, dual-zone climate control, and leather-free upholstery for sustainable luxury experience, among other things.